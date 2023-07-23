wrestling / News
Grayson Waller Compares AJ Styles to Bluey, Says Both Are Overrated
July 23, 2023 | Posted by
Grayson Waller is now proving himself to be a true heel by going after your kid’s favorite animated show. In a post on Twitter, Waller compared AJ Styles to Bluey, calling them both “overrated.”
He wrote: “Bluey and AJ Styles have a lot in common! They’re both overrated. Also I hope @JohnnyGargano saw this.”
Bluey and AJ Styles have a lot in common! They’re both overrated
Also I hope @JohnnyGargano saw this 👋 pic.twitter.com/Dk8L0JvMyg
— Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) July 23, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Samoa Joe Says Cena And Kazarian Can Put Away A Dozen Pounds Of Poultry In One Sitting
- Seth Rollins Says Dave Meltzer’s Star Ratings Are ‘Silly’, Claims There Are ‘Moles Everywhere’
- Jeff Jarrett On Why Fans Gave Up On TNA, Feels The Impact Brand Is ‘Tainted Forever’
- Jake Roberts Recalls Roddy Piper Being Ribbed Over WrestleMania Blackface, Piper’s Reputation For Not Doing Jobs