Grayson Waller Compares AJ Styles to Bluey, Says Both Are Overrated

July 23, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Grayson Waller AJ Styles Image Credit: WWE

Grayson Waller is now proving himself to be a true heel by going after your kid’s favorite animated show. In a post on Twitter, Waller compared AJ Styles to Bluey, calling them both “overrated.”

He wrote: “Bluey and AJ Styles have a lot in common! They’re both overrated. Also I hope @JohnnyGargano saw this.

