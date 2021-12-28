wrestling / News
Grayson Waller Appears on Raw To Continue Feud With AJ Styles
Grayson Waller returned the favor to AJ Styles, heading to his brand on tonight’s Raw to continue their feud. As you may recall, Styles appeared on last week’s episode of NXT to confront Waller, which lead to a match being teased between them. Waller showed up on tonight’s show, appearing in the crowd to mock Styles as Styles cut a promo on Omos.
Styles saw Waller and called him into the ring, which led to the two going back and forth a bit. Waller noted that, much as he said last week, he was going to let Omos face Styles first but wanted to show off what fans could see on NXT.
Raw feels the Grayson Waller Effect.
AJ Styles thought he’d be facing his former bodyguard, Omos, on Monday, December 27, 2021. Instead, he was confronted by NXT’s Grayson Waller, who was making his WWE Raw debut. Waller was in the crowd hazing AJ Styles because AJ confronted him at NXT 2.0 last week.
The promos nearly led things getting physical before Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez came out, and Crews ended up facing Styles in a match. Styles picked up the win.
"I'm here … where is @TheGiantOmos?"@AJStylesOrg wants answers on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/3qtf64NcnK
— WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2021
"We've seen these GIANTS all come and go … but there's only been ONE Phenomenal AJ Styles!"@AJStylesOrg#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/fl1W5A724O
— WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2021
Oy vey.@GraysonWWE of #WWENXT 2.0 is here on #WWERaw with a message for @AJStylesOrg. pic.twitter.com/IgXO1e8aS4
— WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2021
Welcome to #WWERaw, @GraysonWWE! pic.twitter.com/lBm31JUVux
— WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2021
😳 The fightin' words continue between @AJStylesOrg and @WWENXT's @GraysonWWE! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/HgjTdyJuF3
— WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2021
.@WWEApollo stepped in for this match against @AJStylesOrg!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/JSyg12ZmPo
— WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2021
😣😣😣@WWEApollo@AJStylesOrg#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/OMNsFfZ3DR
— WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2021
Can @AJStylesOrg survive @WWEApollo with the giant @CommanderAzeez lurking at ringside? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/6OE1uX9mnE
— WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2021
THIS IS AWE-SOME! 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏@WWEApollo@AJStylesOrg#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/1q8sPaanOm
— WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2021
PHENOMENAL FOREARM!!!@AJStylesOrg slays a giant on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/FsHmsZC4mu
— WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2021
