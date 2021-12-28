Grayson Waller Appears on Raw To Continue Feud With AJ Styles

Grayson Waller returned the favor to AJ Styles, heading to his brand on tonight’s Raw to continue their feud. As you may recall, Styles appeared on last week’s episode of NXT to confront Waller, which lead to a match being teased between them. Waller showed up on tonight’s show, appearing in the crowd to mock Styles as Styles cut a promo on Omos.

Styles saw Waller and called him into the ring, which led to the two going back and forth a bit. Waller noted that, much as he said last week, he was going to let Omos face Styles first but wanted to show off what fans could see on NXT.

The promos nearly led things getting physical before Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez came out, and Crews ended up facing Styles in a match. Styles picked up the win.