Grayson Waller Says Austin Theory’s a Good Guy, But They Don’t Always See Eye to Eye

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory have had tension over the last several weeks, and Waller recently explained their issues. The tag team has been on the rocks and Waller has talked about how he wants to focus on singles action in a recent promo, something that was brought up in an interview with The Amin Show.

“It’s a tough thing, because I think me and Austin both have very lofty goals in this business,” Waller said (per Fightful). We both kind of want the same things. As a tag team, I think we have great chemistry, and it was a lot of fun getting to work #DIY, The Street Profits, Motor City Machine Guns, these are the best tag teams in the world, but now on Raw, Netflix, you know, obviously some great tag teams there too. But I think we both see ourselves in a certain light, and maybe together, that doesn’t work out.”

He continued, “For right now, we are working as a team. Maybe he’s not working the same way that I am. I think the problem with Austin Theory is that he’s a good guy. He’s not what people assume he is, and that kind of frustrates me at times, like he’s not willing to do whatever it takes. We’re walking into the venue, and he wants to stop and take photos with the kids and the fat blokes with the black shirts on. That’s just not me. I’m there to work, I’m there for myself, and sometimes we don’t see eye to eye. But the problem is, we’re both supremely talented, so as a tag team, we work pretty well.”

The two are former Tag Team Champions and have both had their individuals runs as singles guys.