wrestling / News
Grayson Waller Says Austin Theory Saved Him From Choking the Night Before WrestleMania
Grayson Waller credits Austin Theory with saving his life from choking on the night before WrestleMania 40. Theory and Waller won the WWE Tag Team Championships at the PPV, but Waller noted during an appearance on UpUpDownDown with Theory that his tag partner saved his life the night before while they were out at a restaurant.
“He legit saved my life the day before WrestleMania,” Waller said (per Wrestling Inc). “So I eat the steak and I’m like, ‘Uh oh.’ I have some water, and when I had the water the water didn’t even go down.”
He continued, “And I’m looking at Indi Hartwell there, and I’m looking at Indi like, ‘Hey, I’m choking,’ and she’s just sitting there smiling at me. Thank God this brother realizes what’s going on, cause in my head I’m going, ‘Dude, I’m going to die the day before I debut at WrestleMania. Like this is the worst time to die, it’s going to be so embarrassing.’ But then my tag partner came through, saved my life.”
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes On Roman Reigns’ Return, Says He’s Happy To Share WWE
- Samantha Irvin, Charlotte Flair, & Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- CM Punk Would Like to Work Underneath Shawn Michaels in WWE NXT
- Arn Anderson Says Backstage Vibe At SummerSlam Was Different Under Triple H Than Vince McMahon