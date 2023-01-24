Grayson Waller & Bron Breakker Fight In WWE Performance Center ‘Altercation’

Grayson Waller & Bron Breakker are set to face each other at NXT Vengeance Day next weekend, and the two got into it in an angle filmed at the WWE Performance Center. WWE posted a video via PC recruit Alexis Lete in which, as the class was training on suplexes, Waller and Breakker got into a fight that got physical after Waller threw a water bottle at the NXT Champion.

You can see the video below: