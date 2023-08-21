Grayson Waller Said He and Carmelo Hayes Plan To Be on Wrestlemania 40 Card

In an interview with The Daily Ticket (via Fightful), Grayson Waller noted that he and Carmelo Hayes told each other that they would be on the card for Wrestlemania 40. Waller is currently closer than Hayes is, as he’s on the main roster and Hayes is the NXT Champion.

He said: “I don’t think there is any point in having goals if they are not lofty. If you say, ‘I want to go to the gym today,’ great. I’m a WWE superstar, I can’t have simple goals. If I have simple goals as a WWE superstar, I’m just another guy. Do you want to be a WWE superstar or do you want to be a great one? There is a huge gap between that. With WrestleMania, I’ve never performed (there). Last year, after (NXT) Stand & Deliver, myself and Carmelo Hayes got to sit and watch in the skybox and watch WrestleMania. We looked at each other and it wasn’t a situation of ‘wow, this is so cool.’ It was, ‘that’s where we are going to be next year.’ We told each other that. That’s my goal.“