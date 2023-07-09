– In a posted on his Twitter account earlier today, WWE Superstar Grayson Waller commented on his Madison Square Garden debut on last Friday’s SmackDown. In the main event, he last to WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

It appears Waller is still in good spirits despite the loss. He noted he had the “biggest debut” in MSG since “that bloke who wore the cringe tassels, referring to The Rock’s debut in WWE as Rocky Maivia, which took place at MSG at Survivor Series 1996.

Grayson Waller tweeted, “This biggest debut in Madison Square Garden since that bloke who wore the cringe tassels.” You can check out that tweet below: