Grayson Waller Says He Didn’t Need A Title Belt In NXT

In an appearance with Out Of Character with Ryan Satin recently, Grayson Waller offered his perspective on not winning any championships during his NXT days (per Wrestling Inc). Waller explained that he doesn’t define success in terms of winning titles specifically and that he’s more focused on future championships to pursue in the main roster. You can find some highlights from Waller and listen to the full podcast below.

On how he views championships in the overall scope of career success: “I don’t put my value on a championship. I think some people need championships, I don’t think I do. You know, if you look back at my career some people might say I’ve been unsuccessful in ‘NXT’ but I would say the opposite.”

On future titles he’s pursuing: “When I think of Grayson Waller with a championship around his waist it ain’t gold, it ain’t an ‘NXT’ title, it’s a WWE title.”