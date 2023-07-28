Grayson Waller Says You Don’t Respect A Legend By Pulling Punches

In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Grayson Waller shared his thoughts on working with (and against) legendary talent and explained his personal approach to matches with them (via Fightful). Waller indicated that some talent will lean to hard into being a fan of iconic wrestlers themselves and said he takes an opposite viewpoint. You can find a highlight from Waller on the subject and watch the full interview below.

On working matches and events with top-named wrestlers: “I think people understand who and what I do. I think they’ve seen my stuff in NXT and who I’ve worked with and they understand it. That doesn’t mean they’re going to be super polite to me and want me to be around. I get that. I go in there fully knowing that. What does it do for me going up to the main roster, shaking hands and kissing babies and asking, ‘AJ Styles, can I please get a photo with you? You’re my favorite.’ I’m a wrestling fan, I grew up loving wrestling. AJ Styles, Shawn Michaels, these are my favorite wrestlers. I’m on their level now. It does nothing for me to still act like a fan. I would be embarrassed in myself if I made all this effort to get here and to get where I am, and I just want to be a fan of everyone. I don’t think that does anything for me. You see that in MMA too. You get people who fight a legend, and they don’t put in the same performance. They don’t want to put them down. They don’t want to take them behind the shed and put one in the head. I want to. The best respect I can show these legends is to go at them as hard as possible. I’m showing them respect in a different way.”