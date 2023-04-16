Grayson Waller Effect Segment Set For This Week’s WWE NXT

Carmelo Hayes will visit the Grayson Waller Effect on this week’s WWE NXT. WWE announced on Sunday that Hayes will appear on Waller’s talk show for a segment this Tuesday ahead of their NXT Championship match at NXT Spring Breakin’.

The updated card for Tuesday’s show on USA Network is:

* NXT Tag Championship: Gallus (c) vs. The Dyad vs. The Creed Brothers

* NXT North American Championship: Wes Lee (c) vs. Charlie Dempsey

* Roxanne Perez vs. Zoey Stark

* The Grayson Waller Effect with guest Carmelo Hayes