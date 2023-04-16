wrestling / News
Grayson Waller Effect Segment Set For This Week’s WWE NXT
Carmelo Hayes will visit the Grayson Waller Effect on this week’s WWE NXT. WWE announced on Sunday that Hayes will appear on Waller’s talk show for a segment this Tuesday ahead of their NXT Championship match at NXT Spring Breakin’.
The updated card for Tuesday’s show on USA Network is:
* NXT Tag Championship: Gallus (c) vs. The Dyad vs. The Creed Brothers
* NXT North American Championship: Wes Lee (c) vs. Charlie Dempsey
* Roxanne Perez vs. Zoey Stark
* The Grayson Waller Effect with guest Carmelo Hayes
BREAKING: Ahead of their Championship Match at #NXTSpringBreakin', NXT Champion @Carmelo_WWE will join @GraysonWWE as a special guest on "The Grayson Waller Effect" THIS TUESDAY!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/lPAoFuFkzV
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 16, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Note on AEW Saturday Show and How It Relates To A Possible CM Punk Return (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Cash Wheeler Defends Dax Harwood, Comments On AEW Locker Room
- Brandon Cutler Tweets Agreement That ‘CM Punk Is Gaslighting AEW’
- Bruce Prichard On If Edge Refused To End Undertaker’s Streak, Floyd Mayweather Being Booked As a Babyface