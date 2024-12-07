Grayson Waller Enjoys His Tag Team With Austin Theory, How It’s Benefited Both Of Them

Grayson Waller says he’s having a lot of fun teaming with Austin Theory, noting that it’s given them opportunities they wouldn’t have otherwise had. Waller spoke with Casual Conversations with The Classic and weighed in on his A-Town Down Under team with Theory, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On being teamed with Theory: “We kind of knew each other from a mutual friend before I got called up. When I did, we worked out, were pretty similar guys. We have similar work ethics, we have a similar drive, so we started working together a little bit, and then I think it’s a case of when you see something that works, you just run with it. All the sudden, we were teaming more and more, and now it’s been over a year that we’ve even tag-teaming together, and I very much enjoy it.”

On the team’s success: I don’t think anyone grows up picturing themselves as a tag team wrestler. I think when you’re a kid, everyone’s like, ‘I’m the champion, I’m the world champion.’ But then when you get into a tag team, I think we’ve had a lot of opportunities we might not have had if we were both doing singles at the same time. We’ve been in there with Cody [Rhodes], Randy [Orton], Kevin [Owens] multiple times. We’ve won tag team championships, we’ve been in big shows, and I think it’s the advantage of us being a team and us being so driven and working hard together that has given us those opportunities.”