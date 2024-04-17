Grayson Waller Explains Why He’s Better Than The Undertaker

– During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump earlier today, newly crowned SmackDown Tag Team Champion Grayson Waller explained why he’s better than The Undertaker, pointing out how The Undertaker has lost at WrestleMania. He stated the following on the subject (via Fightful):

“Question, has The Undertaker lost at WrestleMania? He has. Has Grayson Waller lost at WrestleMania? [laughs] No, which means that I’m better than The Undertaker. I think I’m the greatest WrestleMania competitor of all…has Shawn Michaels lost at WrestleMania? I haven’t lost at WrestleMania. Dude, I think I’m the greatest WrestleMania competitor of all time. 1-0, championship. I couldn’t lose at WrestleMania. I don’t know what it feels like. I’ve never had to experience that because I’m undefeated at WrestleMania.”

Theory and Waller managed to capture the SmackDown Tag Team Titles during the Ladder Match for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. R-Truth and The Miz won the Raw Tag Team Titles, which were later renamed the WWE World Tag Team Titles.