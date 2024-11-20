– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, WWE Superstar Grayson Waller explained why he hates being a babyface and feeling bad for wreslters who have to pretend that they love the fans. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Grayson Waller on what he hates about being a babyface: “The one thing I hate about being a babyface is, like, I don’t think I’d be honest because I think a lot of these babyfaces today have to pretend they love the fans. And I can’t stand the fans. I think wrestling fans are the worst fans in the world. Not the fans who come to have a good time on a Friday with the family and all that kind of stuff, that’s fine. These flop fans online, these smart guys who think they know wrestling, they’re the worst.”

On feeling bad for babyfaces: “I feel bad for the good guys who have to pretend they like these people and give them a hug and, you know, sign this stuff at the airport at 3 am. I don’t have to deal with that. So my main thing is, I don’t want to be a babyface, because I don’t want to lie and pretend I like these people. I can’t stand them.”