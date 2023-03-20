Grayson Waller Has Plans To Rename US Title If He Wins It

In an interview with Roasted (via Fightful), Grayson Waller said that he plans to rename the US title if he wins it, calling it the Australian title. Waller is still part of WWE’s NXT brand at the moment.

He said: “If there’s an opportunity to be on that show, it would be a dream itself. I rep my country, I rep Australia every time I wrestle. It’s on my gear. I do that for a reason. Just because I left Australia doesn’t mean I left that behind. My dream is to wrestle in Australia, whether that’s in Sydney at Acer Arena [Qudos Bank Arena] or MCG [Melbourne Cricket Ground], they’ve talked about a big stadium in Perth. To wrestle somewhere that I’ve been to watch cricket, to watch rugby, to actually perform there would be massive. It doesn’t matter who I’m against. The one thought I did have, which would be a beautiful thing, is if I could win the United States Champion in Australia and then convert that championship into the Australian Championship. That would be a beautiful thing. I see that American flag, and it doesn’t excite me. It doesn’t rep me. I don’t want to have it as the US belt, I want to turn it into the Australian Championship. That’s my plan.“