Grayson Waller On How Much He’s Like His WWE Character, Says Few People Know The Real Him

Grayson Waller recently discussed how close he is to his on-screen character. Waller appeared on Out of Character with Ryan Satin and discussed his WWE character and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On how close his character is to his actual personality: “I think if you ask anyone that knows me, they would say that there’s almost no difference. I don’t particularly think that I play anything. I think this is really just me, but obviously when the red light comes on, it’s a little bit amped up. But I don’t think there’s much difference at all.” Waller also revealed that, while he wasn’t always as confident as he is today, it is a trait that he developed relatively early in life. Growing up and things like that, I was similar to everyone. Once I started getting into wrestling and that type of thing — once I realized I was good at it, too — that kind of changed things up for me.”

On how few people know the real him: “That’s the best thing about Grayson Waller: you’re never gonna know the real me. There’s like five people in this world who actually know me, and other than that, you don’t know anything.”