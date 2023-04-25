Grayson Waller On Coming Up With Innovative Moves, Being a Teacher Before Wrestling

Grayson Waller comes up with a lot of innovative moves for his in-ring work, and he recently discussed his mindset toward it. The NXT star, who battles Carmelo Hayes at NXT Spring Breakin’ tonight, spoke with Cageside Seats for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On coming up with innovative moves: “That’s a big part of what I do. I don’t wanna be like anyone else. And I think a lot of times you see people come in and they do the same moves. In wrestling, there’s only so many moves. So, my mindset was always, I don’t wanna be anyone else. Not with my moves, my entrance, anything.

“Some of the moves I do are quite famous. Like I do, do a Stunner. I do, do an Unprettier. I do, do an elbow drop, but I do ‘em my way. There’s no way that you can look at what I do and go, oh, he’s just like Austin. Stone Cold won’t roll through the ropes like that, like come on, you know what I mean? Same with the Unprettier. Like, no one is doing those type of things. So for me, everything I do is put into making sure that Grayson Waller is an individual and when you see me, you don’t compare me to anyone else.”

On going from being a history teacher to pro wrestling: “You know, my life is wild. Like, when people find out I was a teacher, I don’t think they really believe that. You know, that’s like a different side of me. With Australian wrestling at the time, it’s not a full-time job. You know, you’re doing it for the love of it. You’re doing it to try and get eyes on you, that type of thing. I was a weekend warrior for a long time, but you gotta pay the bills at the end of the day.

“And yeah, big history fan, surprisingly. So that was just something I really enjoyed doing, working with the kids and things like that. But that part of my life is behind me now, lad. Now I’m jumping through ladders and all that type of stuff.”