– During a recent interview with Robbie and Carly, WWE Superstar Grayson Waller discussed WWE Crown Jewel 2025 being announced for Perth, Australia and wanting to compete on the card. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Grayson Waller on wanting to headline WWE Crown Jewel in Perth: “Of course. I think anyone who says they wouldn’t want to be in there on the WWE roster is a liar, but obviously there’s a huge amount of competition. Obviously, you’ve got Rhea bloody Ripley, the number one — I was going to say women’s wrestler but I don’t think it’s a case agenda, I think she’s the best wrestler in the world right now.”

On wanting to be somewhere on the card: “You’ve got John Cena coming but it wouldn’t be me if I wasn’t still talking my game and saying, ‘I want to be in the main event, I want to take on the best of the best.’ Who knows, we’ve got six months or so before we get to this show and I’m gonna make sure I’m somewhere on that card.”

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 is scheduled for Saturday, October 11 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.