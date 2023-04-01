Grayson Waller Is ‘Locked In’ Ahead Of Match With Johnny Gargano, Sends Message To Carmelo Hayes

Grayson Waller is focused on his match with Johnny Gargano at NXT Stand & Deliver, but he had a message for Carmelo Hayes as well while talking with 411’s Jeffrey Harris. Jeffrey spoke with Waller, who is facing Gargano in an Unsanctioned Match at the NXT PLE, and you can see some highlights below:

On how he’s feeling ahead of his match with Gargano: “I’m locked in right now, you know? This is probably the biggest match of Johnny’s career, so I’m sure he’s pretty excited. But it’s unsanctioned, and that’s a different mindset. And it’s something that I don’t want to get my mind set to that in the match. I kind of have it now. Kind of on edge in a lot of ways, because I’m ready to fight.”

On Gargano returning to NXT after he left: “I think it was very disrespectful. I think he had a lot of opportunities to come back and find me. And he chose to go elsewhere, and now he’s made the decision to kind of take from me. And I take that personally and I don’t take disrespect, and I think he’s gonna regret it tomorrow.”

On potentially crashing WrestleMania after he beats Gargano: “That would be a lot of fun, I’m not gonna lie you know, that’s a big stadium. That’s a lot of people keeping eyes on, and I love people getting eyes on me. But my main focus right now is Johnny Gargano and making sure I cement my legacy in NXT by beating him.”

On looking for an NXT Championship after Stand & Deliver: “I think so. Of course like, that that’s the goal for everyone. Especially in NXT, that championship means a lot. So when Carmelo Hayes beats Bron Breakker tomorrow, I’m coming for you, Carmelo.”

