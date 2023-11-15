wrestling / News
Grayson Waller Mocks Kevin Owens With New Profile Pic, Cathy Kelley Fires Back
November 14, 2023 | Posted by
Grayson Waller has made his mocking of Kevin Owens his new social media profile picture. Waller posted to Twitter with a photo of his pouring water on Owens from Friday’s WWE Smackdown, as you can see below.
Cathy Kelley fired back at Waller, retweeting his post and writing:
“the first time @GraysonWWE’s gotten anybody wet”
the first time @GraysonWWE’s gotten anybody wet https://t.co/cDRIl8p0fk
— Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) November 14, 2023
