Grayson Waller Mocks Kevin Owens With New Profile Pic, Cathy Kelley Fires Back

November 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Grayson Waller has made his mocking of Kevin Owens his new social media profile picture. Waller posted to Twitter with a photo of his pouring water on Owens from Friday’s WWE Smackdown, as you can see below.

Cathy Kelley fired back at Waller, retweeting his post and writing:

“the first time @GraysonWWE’s gotten anybody wet”

