Grayson Waller Says He’s Logan Paul’s Mentor ‘In Many Ways’

Grayson Waller is a fan of Logan Paul and claims he’s been “kind of his mentor” to Paul in WWE. Paul spoke during his and LA Knight’s appearance on Australian morning show Sunrise about how he’s happy to see that Paul is doing great work in WWE.

“Logan is a great guy,” he said (per Fightful). “People like LA aren’t happy he’s in the WWE. I think Logan has been great in WWE. He’s come in and he really likes what we do.”

Waller continued, “He’s a crazy man. He’ll do pretty much whatever it takes. It’s nice having a guy like Logan around. I get to help him out. I’m kind of his mentor in many ways.”

Paul is the current WWE United States champion and will defend the title against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble.