Grayson Waller Says His Moment With John Cena At WWE Money in the Bank Was ‘Surreal’

Grayson Waller shared the ring with John Cena at WWE Money in the Bank in London, and he recently reflected on the “surreal” moment. Cena returned at the show to tease a future WrestleMania in London and was interrupted by Waller, which led to a back and forth before Waller got laid out with an Attitude Adjustment. He spoke on After the Bell about the segment and what it meant for him.

“I think the word I’d use is surreal,” Waller said (per Fightful). “Obviously, being a wrestling fan growing up, John Cena is, many people say, the greatest of all time, so being across from him is wild, especially in the O2,” Waller said. “That arena was sold out. You guys know how wild those English fans are. That’s a different vibe. For me personally, these are the places that I expect myself to be. When I got called up, this is where I wanted to be.”

He continued, “When I got in there with John, I didn’t look at it like a huge opportunity for me, I get to be across from — I’m not a fan. I don’t want his autographs, I don’t want his merch. My way to learn from John isn’t by sitting backstage with him and kissing his ass. My way to learn from John is being across from him and going against him, so when I got in there with him, I looked at him as every other opponent I’m in there with. I didn’t look at him as a hero or anything like that because I think that’s when you operate at a different level and you’re not your best.”

Cena appear on the Grayson Waller Effect on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown.