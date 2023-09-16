Grayson Waller Names His Dream Guests For The Grayson Waller Effect

Grayson Waller has some dream names for his Grayson Waller Effect talk show segments and talked about the rise of Australian talent in WWE. WWE has a number of Australian stars including Waller, Rhea Ripley, Indi Hartwell and Emma, and Waller touched on the topic on After the Bell. You can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On who he’d like to have on the Grayson Waller Effect: “It kind of worries me who they’re going to bring over. I’m worried it’s going to be Cody [Rhodes] because if you want to talk about someone who’s going to … try and overshadow me… For me, personally, I would [for it] to be Indi Hartwell. Bring an Australian over. Maybe Bronson Reed. Make Smackdown the Australian show with all the big-name Australians.”

On WWE showcasing more Australian talent: “It’s great and I hope it opens more doors for more Australians to come in and show what we can do because I’m sick of the Americans. Like, we get it. You’re all so patriotic, but you’re all the same.”