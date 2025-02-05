Grayson Waller Says He’s ‘Okay’ Not Having Hulk Hogan On Grayson Waller Effect

Grayson Waller says he doesn’t feel the need to have Hulk Hogan as a guest on Grayson Waller Effect. Waller has had a number of WWE stars and legends on his talk show segment over the years, but he demurred on the notion of Hogan when both he and Austin Theory were guests on Gabby LaSpisa’s Gabby AF.

Theory said during the conversation (per Fightful), “What about Hulk Hogan? Everybody loves Hulk Hogan? We should have Hulk Hogan on your show.”

Waller shot the notion down, saying, “You don’t get it, dude. I’m okay. I do love beer, I’m a big fan of a beer. I don’t think Hulk Hogan is the kind of guy who would do a shoey. I’m okay.”

The beer reference is, of course, a nod to Hogan’s Real American Beer brand, which is a sponsor of WWE.