– During a recent interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall, Grayson Waller discussed his upcoming WWE NXT Championship match against Bron Breakker. Waller was asked about Fall about competing in the Royal Rumble and possibly facing Roman Reigns. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Grayson Waller on possibly competing in the Royal Rumble: “You’re trying to get me in trouble with Roman right now. I can feel it. I know what you’re doing, but that’s okay. Because if I get the opportunity in the Royal Rumble, I have confidence. I know I could go on and win that thing. Roman is the toughest challenge in the industry right now. No one can beat him, but I do have experience beating a Bloodline member. Not many people can say that. I beat Solo Sikoa, and I beat him pretty easily.”

On a possible matchup with Roman Reigns: “So, if I get in there with Roman, and I have time, and I can come up with a strategy, and I can get some backup; because that guy’s got like 16 cousins, 7 uncles, like the ring is just covered in Bloodline members, but who knows? Imagine me doing a shoey with three championships in my hand? That’s pretty impressive.”

Grayson Waller will challenge Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship on Tuesday, January 10 at WWE NXT New Year’s Evil. The card will be broadcast live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST.