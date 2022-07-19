Grayson Waller on Wanting to Slap Logan Paul in the Face, Using Social Media

– ESPN’s Beyond the Lead recently interviewed WWE NXT Superstar Grayson Waller, who spoke about Logan Paul signing with WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Grayson Waller on his dream matchups and his thoughts on Logan Paul: “A year ago, I would have said AJ Styles, but all of a sudden ‘tick,’ that’s off the board. Someone a lot of people have mentioned as similar to me is The Miz. I don’t know if that’s me and him across from each other or standing side-by-side. That’s definitely something I need to tick off the list, as a huge Challenge and Real World fan, that would be all-time. I know he has stuff going on with Logan Paul. I have no problem slapping Logan Paul in the face. He wants to walk in and all of a sudden, he’s the guy, I’m the guy. Whether it’s across from The Miz or standing next to him, that’s something I would like to do.”

Waller on if social media has ever gotten him in hot water: “I’m constantly in hot water. That’s kind of where I live. The thing with social media these days, you kind of have to in a way. You have to have some type of personality online. Whether that’s you’re funny or inspirational, you have to find your niche. I’m really good at talking trash. I say talking truth, because everything I say is true, but that’s my niche. I say mean things about people. Some people have issues with it. The real ones come to me face-to-face, tell me they have an issue, and we have a discussion about it. Others will talk behind my back and all that type of stuff. Either way, people are talking about me. I think social media is a hugely important tool for any professional wrestler. It can find you an audience that was never there before and it can build things. I don’t want to just go out there and have a match on TV that no one cares about. There is no fun in that. For me, personally, if I’m wrestling someone and I don’t hate them, it’s not fun. I do it partly for comedy because it’s funny, but I also do it partly to fire myself up so when I stand across the ring from someone, it’s like, ‘we’re going to throw down.'”