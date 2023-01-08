Grayson Waller On Working with Shawn Michaels, Says HBK Trusts Him

In an interview with The Ten Count (via Fightful), Grayson Waller spoke about his working relationship with Shawn Michaels and how HBK has trust in his work. Waller is set to challenge Bron Breakker for the NXT title this Tuesday at New Year’s Evil.

He said: “Me and Shawn have a great relationship. I think Shawn has full trust in me. Shawn gave me opportunities before anyone else would have. I got things like WarGames and the match with AJ [Styles]. No one thought I deserved those positions. Everyone online was like, ‘Who is this?’ Shawn knew how good I was. Shawn’s seen me. Shawn knew I had the potential,” Waller said. “We had a conversation one day. I remember I wrestled Roderick Strong for the Cruiserweight Title, my first proper match on NXT. I went out, and I killed it because that’s what I do, like, of course, I did. I came backstage, and I said to him, ‘If you give me the ball, I will run with it.’ About six months later, he reminded me of that conversation, and he said, ‘I gave you the ball, and you’re doing what you said you would do.’ So we have a great relationship. It is a business relationship,” Waller added. “I know I can go to him with anything. As you said, he is the GOAT, I’ll admit that, but I’m not a fan anymore. I’m a work colleague. He’s my boss. Shawn knows how good I am, and I know how good Shawn is, so if you’re going to go to anyone for advice, that’s the man right there.“