Grayson Waller Says People Will Be Reminded Who He Is In 2025

Grayson Waller vows that people will be reminded who he is in the coming year. Waller recently spoke with The West Sport and talked about how he and Austin Theory have hit a rocky patch, noting that they need to be refocused even if they don’t necessarily go about regaining their momentum the same way.

“I think people are going to be reminded of who Grayson Waller is in 2025,” Waller said (per Wrestling Inc). “I think in the last few months, me and Theory, maybe we took our eye off the ball, and maybe we were too focused on being entertaining, and we weren’t thinking enough about being dangerous. And we look at the top of the card, and we see the guys who are there, and we know those are our spots. It’s a situation of no one’s going to hand them to us, we’ve got to take them.”

He continued, “Unfortunately, that’s where me and Theory clashed a little bit. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get to this position, while Theory wants to work hard, be humble, all those types of things. He’s the good guy. But I think the world, especially Netflix, is going to find out very quick that Grayson Waller is willing to do whatever it takes to get whatever he wants. And sometimes, that’s not a great thing, but for me, it is.”