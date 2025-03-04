– WWE Superstar Grayson Waller shared a video on social media yesterday after recently visiting Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where WrestleMania 41 is scheduled for next month. He indicated he plans on doing something to get a spot at WrestleMania 41 this year. Below are some highlights:

Grayson Waller on going to Allegiant Stadium: “So I’m about to fly out of Vegas, heading to one of the worst places in America, Buffalo. Freezing cold, don’t really wanna go, but I am had a great weekend, got to represent the NRL, got to watch some real footie for the weekend, see some mates in Allegiant Stadium, the home of WrestleMania 41, and it kind of made me think about, you know, WrestleMania last year. Best night of my life, A-Town Down Under on top of the ladder, winning the tag team championships. Aw man. Gotta admit, I got a little bit addicted to that feeling.”

Waller on the landscape for WrestleMania 41: “So when I look at the landscape of WrestleMania 41 and where does Grayson Waller fit in all that? To be honest, I don’t really know. That kinda hits; that hits hard. I could be like the other flop wrestlers in the WWE, I could bi*ch and moan and complain online, and I could even run to journalists — and I use that term very lightly — and talk about how I’m not getting opportunities. Or I could do something about it. I think I’m going to do something about it.”

WrestleMania 41 is scheduled for April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. Both nights of the premium live event will stream live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.