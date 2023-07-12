Grayson Waller on Proving What He Can Do in Match Against Edge

– WWE Superstar Grayson Waller appeared on The Bump earlier today and discussed facing Edge on last week’s WWE SmackDown. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Grayson Waller on his big week: “I’m not surprised, to be honest. When I got drafted to SmackDown, this is what I knew was gonna happen. If you talk about a one-week period in WWE history? I have Logan Paul on the show, global superstar Logan Paul. I’m then in The O2 Arena in London, sold-out arena with John Cena, and then a week later, my main roster debut is in the main event at Madison Square Garden against Hall of Famer Edge. I think that might be the biggest week in the history of WWE for one performer, and as Edge said, I swam, too. I’m real good at what I do, lad. I keep telling people.”

On being in the main event at Madison Square Garden: “I gotta be honest, it’s surreal. You think about these things for a long time, and then all of a sudden, it’s happening. You’re talking about him going out, not being in the ring for a few months. What about Grayson Waller? Last time I was in a ring, I broke my leg against Carmelo Hayes. So this performance in the main event at Madison Square Garden, I did barely two months after breaking my leg. So congrats, Edge, you beat 60% Grayson Waller. I’d love to see what you could do against 100% Grayson Waller because I guarantee [you], that Spear isn’t enough. He wasn’t ready for what was in my arsenal. You could even see the look on his face a few times. He was surprised. I don’t think he was ready for what I had.”

On backing up his talk in the ring: “I’m sure as a ten-year-old, when I was a fan, that would have been a huge moment, but for me, I’m not a fan anymore. Personally, I think a lot of people say a lot about Grayson Waller because I talk because I have the talk show. I talk a big game, but the thing is, every time I get in the ring, I back it up. For someone like Edge to basically tell the world, ‘Hey, he’s as good as he says he is,’ that meant a lot. It wasn’t from a fan perspective that it was a cool moment. It was from a professional perspective, that someone that’s done so much in this business recognized that yeah, I talk a lot, but I back it up every time.”