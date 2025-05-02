Grayson Waller Wants To Put John Cena Out To Pasture When WWE Comes To Perth

Grayson Waller is hoping to get a shot at John Cena when WWE takes over Perth, Australia later this year. WWE is set to host Raw, Smackdown and Crown Jewel: Perth in the city in October and Waller says he’d like to end Cena’s retirement tour early in the country.

“Here’s the thing, this is John Cena’s last appearance in Australia,” Waller told The Project TV (per Wrestling Inc). “That’s a crazy thing. John Cena is obviously the G.O.A.T. He’s a legend in this industry, but he has to remember he’s coming to Australia, lad.”

He continued, “This is my house. I run this place. So if he wants to come in here, he’s gonna have to go through me. That retirement tour is supposed to finish in December. Maybe it finishes in October, because if he comes anywhere near me in my country, I’m putting him out to pasture.”

Waller had a controntation with Cena in London at Money in the Bank 2023 and took an Attitude Adjustment.