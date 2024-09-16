wrestling / News
Grayson Waller Returning To Australia For PWA Black Label Match
September 16, 2024 | Posted by
WWE’s Grayson Waller is set to return to his old stomping grounds of PWA Black Label in Australia for a match next month. He will face Jimmy Townsend on October 12. It will be his first match there since March 2021.
🚨⚔️ COLOSSEUM SATURDAY ⚔️🚨
JIMMY TOWNSEND VS GRAYSON WALLER IS ON
Can @prefectjimmy swim? Or will he sink? Find out OCTOBER 12
⚔️ PWA's GRAND FINAL ⚔️
Metro Theatre, Sydney 📍 October 12-13 📅
GET TIX NOW 🎟️ https://t.co/1wGopipDIU@GraysonWWE pic.twitter.com/O7S6k49NUP
— PWA Black Label (@PWAaustralia) September 16, 2024
Be careful what you wish for @prefectjimmy https://t.co/djtM6UMj4E
— Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) September 16, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Maxxine Dupri, Samantha Irvin, Kairi Sane Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Rob Van Dam On Why He Turned Down Mr. McMahon Docuseries
- Kane Says He Immediately Knew Dr. Isaac Yankem Gimmick Wasn’t Going To Work
- Rob Van Dam Says His Comments Were Taken Out of Context for Ric Flair Dark Side Of The Ring Episode