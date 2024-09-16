Grayson Waller Returning To Australia For PWA Black Label Match

WWE’s Grayson Waller is set to return to his old stomping grounds of PWA Black Label in Australia for a match next month. He will face Jimmy Townsend on October 12. It will be his first match there since March 2021.

🚨⚔️ COLOSSEUM SATURDAY ⚔️🚨

JIMMY TOWNSEND VS GRAYSON WALLER IS ON Can @prefectjimmy swim? Or will he sink? Find out OCTOBER 12 ⚔️ PWA's GRAND FINAL ⚔️

Metro Theatre, Sydney 📍 October 12-13 📅

GET TIX NOW 🎟️ https://t.co/1wGopipDIU@GraysonWWE pic.twitter.com/O7S6k49NUP — PWA Black Label (@PWAaustralia) September 16, 2024