wrestling / News

Grayson Waller Returning To Australia For PWA Black Label Match

September 16, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Grayson Waller, Carmelo Hayes Image Credit: Jeffrey Harris/411mania

WWE’s Grayson Waller is set to return to his old stomping grounds of PWA Black Label in Australia for a match next month. He will face Jimmy Townsend on October 12. It will be his first match there since March 2021.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Grayson Waller, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading