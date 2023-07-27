– During a recent interview with The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, WWE Superstar Grayson Waller discussed his recent match against Edge. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Grayson Waller on not being happy about his match with Edge: “Not at all. People backstage were happy, people online thought it was a good match, but for me, I had been out of the ring for eight weeks, even longer, and I hadn’t been able to train at all because of schedule. I just felt I wasn’t at my best. I felt that was Grayson Waller at 60%. I’m not here to be good, I’m here to be great. Watching that match back was hard, but now that I’m starting to get back to 100% healthy, I’m going to improve on my performance. If I ever get in there with Edge again, I’m putting him down for good.”

On what Michael Hayes told him after the match: “Michael Hayes told me, ‘It’s all downhill from here.’ [laughs]. He’s not wrong, I had John Cena at O2 Arena the week before. It was such an emotional rollercoaster after and you stress about it so much and think about it so much, and it happens so quickly. It was cool having some of my friends up there saying congratulations. The one that will stick with me is Michael Hayes saying, ‘it’s all downhill from here.’”