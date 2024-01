– During a recent interview with NRL Boom Rookies Podcast, WWE Superstar Grayson Waller shared a story about chocolate cake and Bobby Lashley. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Grayson Waller on Bobby Lashley walking in while he was eating some cake: “I had been on a pretty long tour. I was doing some NIL stuff, going to different colleges, I was away for about 12 days. I finally got to SmackDown, this was my last day, and for anyone who hasn’t seen it, catering in WWE is pretty nice. There is lots of nice food, we’re obviously athletes, they had grilled chicken and everything, but they had a chocolate cake this day. It looked delicious. I was like, ‘My reward for these 12 days is I’m going to have this chocolate cake.’ I had my match and I came back to catering and no one was really around. I was like, ‘I can sneak this cake and no one will judge me.’ I put the knife into the cake and in walks Bobby Lashley. This man is a physical specimen. Huge human being, jacked to the gills. Me and Bobby hadn’t spoken much, and he walked in and looked at the cake. For like a good 15 seconds, an awkward amount of time. Then, this breaks my heart, he looked up at me and said, ‘Are you really going to have that?’ I kind of went, ‘I had a tour…’ He just walked away.”

On throwing away the cake after that: “I threw the cake in the bin. I haven’t gone for dessert at catering since. When I looked in his eyes, it looked like judgment. It looked like full judgment.”