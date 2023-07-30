Grayson Waller Reveals Moves He Dislikes Taking the Most

– During the latest edition of Out of Character, Grayson Waller spoke to Ryan Satin about the moves he likes to take the least in WWE. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“There [are] so many. I took that Powerbomb from Edge … on the floor. That wasn’t fun. But, you know, the answer has to be Bron Breakker’s spear. Dude, it’s like — I’ve been hit hard before. I’ve been in the ring with some wild guys who hit very hard, but Bron Breakker’s spear is [on] a different level. His intensity from this far away, that explosive power, man — no fun. Absolutely zero fun. Would not recommend it.”