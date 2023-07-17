wrestling / News
Grayson Waller Comments On Being on the Same Roster as People He Grew Up With
In an interview with The Bump (via Wrestling Inc), Grayson Waller commented on working with people in WWE that he grew up watching as a kid. He noted that Shawn Michaels and AJ Styes in particular were two of his favorites.
He said: “I’ve spoken about this before –- my favorite growing up was Shawn Michaels, which is such a sad situation because of everything that happened in ‘NXT.’ I will say, I still respect Shawn and everything he’s done. He put me in a great position so when I came up here to the main roster. I was ready to go. My other favorite was AJ Styles –- for me, I think as a kid, I put something online this week about your idols becoming rivals. I think that has happened, and the guys I looked up to now are the people that hate me a lot.“
