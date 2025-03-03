Grayson Waller Says He Don’t Know Where He Fits In The WWE WrestleMania Landscape

Grayson Waller’s path to WrestleMania 41 is uncertain, despite his tag team championship win a year ago.

After visiting Allegiant Stadium over the weekend, he expressed his confusion about his current place in WWE’s landscape but vowed to take action to change that.

“So I’m about to fly out of Vegas, heading to one of the worst places in America, Buffalo. Freezing cold, don’t really want to go, but I had a great weekend, got to see some mates in Allegiant Stadium, the home of WrestleMania 41. It kind of made me think about WrestleMania last year. Best night of my life, A-Town Down Under, on top of the ladder, winning the tag team champions. Gotta admit, I got a little bit addicted to that feeling. So when I look at the landscape, WrestleMania 41, where does Grayson Waller fit in all that? To be honest, I don’t really know. It kind of hits. That hits hard. I could be like some of the other flop wrestlers in the WWE. I could bitch and moan and complain online. I could even run to ‘journalists,’ and I use that term very lightly, to talk about how ‘I’m not getting any opportunities. Or I could do something about it. I think I’m going to do something about it [laughs],” Waller said in a video posted on Twitter (per Fightful).