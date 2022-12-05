Grayson Waller Segment Set For Tomorrow’s WWE NXT

In a video posted to Twitter, Grayson Waller announced that he will host a the Grayson Waller Effect on tomorrow night’s episode of WWE NXT. He said it will be the biggest one yet, as it will feature JD McDonagh, Joe Gacy, Carmelo Hayes and the winner of the match between Axiom, Von Wagner and Andre Chase. The updated lineup includes:

* Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Triple Threat Match: Wendy Choo vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Fallon Henley

* Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Triple Threat Match: Andre Chase vs. Axiom vs. Von Wagner

* Pretty Deadly present a “real” Christmas story

– Grayson Waller Effect with Iron Survivor Challenge participants