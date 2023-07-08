Grayson Waller Comments On Sharing the Ring with John Cena and Edge

It’s been a big week for Grayson Waller, who shared the WWE ring with both John Cena and Edge, wrestling the latter on Smackdown. While neither interaction went well for him, he spoke in a digital exclusive about how his future is bright.

He said: “I guess you could say this was a pretty crazy week for Grayson Waller. A week ago, I have global megastar Logan Paul on my show. Then I’m in the O2 Arena, sold-out, with John Cena, and then I cap it off with my debut on the main roster, on Friday Night SmackDown, and I wrestle Hall of Famer Edge. For any other wrestler, they could retire happy. This is as good as it heels. How is Grayson Waller feeling right now? I’m feeling pretty damn bad. Because whether or not I hung with Edge, it doesn’t matter because I just lost. But that’s okay because what was that he said to me? He said, ‘Sink of swim.’ Well, I’m pretty damn sure Grayson Waller just swam, and this is just the beginning.”