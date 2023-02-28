Grayson Waller Says Shawn Michaels Won’t Let Him Appear On NXT Tonight

Grayson Waller is not appearing on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT due to Shawn Michaels, according to Waller himself. Waller, who has had his differences with the WWE Hall of Famer and NXT head as of late, took to social media to share a clip from an Instagram Q&A noting that he won’t be appearing on tonight’s show. He wrote:

“Mr Michaels won’t let me on @WWENXT TV again. AMA on my Insta now #WWENXT”

During the clip, Waller responds to a fan question about why Michaels is such a “hater,” saying, “Unfortunately, Grayson Waller isn’t a Mr. Michaels guy. You know, I’m not some former college athlete with no charisma, I’m not a flop from the U.K. I’m not a micro wrestler who reminds Shawn of himself, and I don’t have a famous wrestling dad, so…”

Waller has challenged HBK to appear on a special episode of The Grayson Waller Effect on next week’s Roadblock-themed episode of NXT.