Grayson Waller Shoots Down Speculation He’s Dating Indi Hartwell

Grayson Waller took to social media to deny speculation by fans that he and Indi Hartwell are dating. There was some speculation that the two were dating based on their online interactions, but Waller posted a tweet denying such.

Waller wrote:

“Certain tweets and pictures over the last few months have sparked rumors and created speculation that myself and Indi Hartwell are possibly dating. Despite her continued efforts, I can officially confirm that myself and Indi are NOT DATING. I have standards, and didn’t come all the way to the US to date some bogan Australian. “Would really appreciate if everyone could appreciate my privacy at this time. NXT Legend Grayson Waller.”

Hartwell retweeted the mention, adding a cheeky, “You were at my wedding” which is a reference to her on-screen storyline wedding to Dexter Lumis on NXT.

Just want to clear the air pic.twitter.com/kH0rt2D6v0 — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) December 23, 2021