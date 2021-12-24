wrestling / News
Grayson Waller Shoots Down Speculation He’s Dating Indi Hartwell
Grayson Waller took to social media to deny speculation by fans that he and Indi Hartwell are dating. There was some speculation that the two were dating based on their online interactions, but Waller posted a tweet denying such.
Waller wrote:
“Certain tweets and pictures over the last few months have sparked rumors and created speculation that myself and Indi Hartwell are possibly dating. Despite her continued efforts, I can officially confirm that myself and Indi are NOT DATING. I have standards, and didn’t come all the way to the US to date some bogan Australian.
“Would really appreciate if everyone could appreciate my privacy at this time. NXT Legend Grayson Waller.”
Hartwell retweeted the mention, adding a cheeky, “You were at my wedding” which is a reference to her on-screen storyline wedding to Dexter Lumis on NXT.
Just want to clear the air pic.twitter.com/kH0rt2D6v0
— Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) December 23, 2021
You were at my wedding 🤡 https://t.co/zMJw7fFt5M
— Mrs. Lumis (@indi_hartwell) December 23, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Kyle O’Reilly, Tony Khan, Adam Cole and Others Comment On O’Reilly’s AEW Debut
- Man Kicked Out Of AEW Dynamite Last Night For Transphobic Sign Aimed At Nyla Rose
- Bruce Prichard On Shawn Michaels’ Push As WWE’s Top Star In 1996, Whether Vince McMahon Questioned the Decision
- Bret Hart On Pulling Off Double Turn With Steve Austin At WrestleMania 13, Psychology Behind the Match