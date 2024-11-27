– During a recent interview with Going Ringside With The Local Station, WWE Superstar Grayson Waller slammed the skills of NFL quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“I think for the fans in Jacksonville, go to Ticketmaster now. Get your tickets on December 26th because there is going to be no joy coming from the Jaguars. They are horrendous. Not even Santa Claus himself, the king of magic, basically, could make Trevor Lawrence be a good quarterback. It’s physically impossible. If you want to have a good time at Christmas, don’t go watch the Jaguars. Get some joy in your life because I know the people of Jacksonville need it.”