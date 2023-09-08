Grayson Waller Says SmackDown Doesn’t Need Cody Rhodes

Speaking recently on WWE After The Bell, Grayson Waller shared his viewpoint on the speculation that Cody Rhodes could be traded to SmackDown in exchange for Jey Uso (per Fightful). According to Waller, he can think of a few names that he would prefer to see at SmackDown rather than Rhodes. You can find a highlight from Waller on the subject and listen to the full podcast below.

On why he doesn’t want Rhodes traded to SmackDown: “Yeah, it kinda worries me who they’re gonna bring over. I’m worried it’s going to be Cody. You wanna talk about someone who gonna try and overshadow me, he tried to do it on my show Saturday. I’m polite enough to let him on my show, he’s making these jokes about hip toss class and skull and yes, I enjoyed skill with Terry Taylor, okay Cody? You don’t have to mention it in front of everyone. I’m hoping it someone, for me personally, I would love it to be Indi Hartwell, bring an Australian over. Maybe Bronson Reed, make SmackDown the Australian show with all of the big name Australians. We don’t need Cody, we don’t need these guys trying to over shadow us, we need people who are going to take that torch.”