Grayson Waller Takes Over NXT Broadcast, Sends Message To Shawn Michaels

Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT ended with Grayson Waller taking over the show and sending a message to Shawn Michaels. Waller, who has been having issues with the NXT head since he lost to Bron Breakker at NXT Vengeance Day, took a page out of D-Generation X’s playbook at the end of the show. As Bron Breakker celebrated his win over Jinder Mahal, the screen shifted to the Peacock interface and NXT Stand & Deliver was selected. We then cut to the back where Waller was in the production area, crowing over having taken over the broadcast.

Waller then suggested a Grayson Waller Effect segment for NXT Roadblock in two weeks featuring Michaels, as you can see below: