wrestling / News
Grayson Waller Takes Over NXT Broadcast, Sends Message To Shawn Michaels
Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT ended with Grayson Waller taking over the show and sending a message to Shawn Michaels. Waller, who has been having issues with the NXT head since he lost to Bron Breakker at NXT Vengeance Day, took a page out of D-Generation X’s playbook at the end of the show. As Bron Breakker celebrated his win over Jinder Mahal, the screen shifted to the Peacock interface and NXT Stand & Deliver was selected. We then cut to the back where Waller was in the production area, crowing over having taken over the broadcast.
Waller then suggested a Grayson Waller Effect segment for NXT Roadblock in two weeks featuring Michaels, as you can see below:
What just happened?!@GraysonWWE took a page out of the DX playbook to send a message to @ShawnMichaels 😳 pic.twitter.com/cBBn4ONTqG
— WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2023
More Trending Stories
- MJF Responds to Fan Idea He Become the New Leader of the Bullet Club
- Mike Bailey on Incident Where He Was Kicked By Fan at GCW Middle of the Night
- Jim Ross On Whether Mike Tyson Was Pitched To Wrestle, Dealing With Shawn Michaels In The Attitude Era
- Backstage Update on Triple H Allegedly Being ‘Underwhelmed’ By Returning WWE Superstars