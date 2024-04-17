– During a recent interview with News 4 Jacksonville’s Going Ringside, WWE Superstar Grayson Waller was asked about WWE’s upcoming return to Jacksonville, Florida on May 17 for WWE SmackDown. Waller appeared to take a veiled shot at AEW, noting, “It’s been years since we’ve seen some really good wrestling in Jacksonville.” Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Grayson Waller on what fans can expect from WWE in Jacksonville: “Finally, some good wrestling in Jacksonville. I feel like it’s been years since we’ve seen some really good wrestling in Jacksonville. That’s what we’re bringing back. Somehow, $20 for a ticket. I don’t know how I feel about $20 to see the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Right now, I feel we have the best roster in WWE history. Hands down, from the bottom to the top. The SmackDown roster is on fire. Things do feel like a new era. Cody said Renaissance Era, I think that’s the perfect name for it.”

Waller on the SmackDown roster: “The SmackDown roster fully exudes that. If you want to see a show, anyone who was at WrestleMania, Raw, SmackDown, NXT, live wrestling, there is nothing else like it. Now, we’re coming to Jacksonville. It’s not like you can support the Jaguars, that team sucks. Trevor Lawrence, he’s horrendous. Pretty much any sports team in Jacksonville sucks. Maybe you want to come see a real champion because you won’t be seeing one anytime soon.”

On if he’s taking shots at the Jaguars because of owner Tony Khan: “I’m an Eagles fan. All I know is about the Eagles. I only know Trevor Lawrence, I’m not sure what you’re talking about.”

Khan’s family also owns the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL team. During WrestleMania 40 earlier this month, Waller and tag team partner Austin Theory captured the SmackDown Tag Team Titles in the six-team Ladder Match.