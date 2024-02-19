wrestling / News
Grayson Waller Takes Shot At Cody Rhodes Ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber
February 19, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are set to appear on The Grayson Waller Effect at WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday. In a post on Twitter, Waller decided to take a shot at Rhodes ahead of having him on his talk show.
He wrote: “Halfway to Perth and already finished my book. At least someone in WWE can finish a story.”
Halfway to Perth and already finished my book. At least someone in WWE can finish a story pic.twitter.com/RrJIEIPZOM
— Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) February 19, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson Talks Why He Wasn’t Concerned About Vince McMahon Steroid Trial, Working WCW Saturday Night
- Ted DiBiase On How Wrestling In Japan Is A ‘Whole Different World’
- Eric Bischoff Thinks The Rock’s WWE Return To Align With Roman Reigns Has Been Confusing
- Note on Backstage WWE Reactions & Theories That John Laurinaitis Is Vince McMahon’s “Fall Guy”