Grayson Waller Takes Shot At Cody Rhodes Ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

February 19, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Grayson Waller Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are set to appear on The Grayson Waller Effect at WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday. In a post on Twitter, Waller decided to take a shot at Rhodes ahead of having him on his talk show.

He wrote: “Halfway to Perth and already finished my book. At least someone in WWE can finish a story.

