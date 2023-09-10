Grayson Waller Names Trish Stratus as His Guest Pick for GWE

In a recent appearance on WWE After The Bell, Grayson Waller was asked to choose a talent he would like to see in the guest seat on the Grayson Waller Effect (via Fightful). Waller selected Trish Stratus as his candidate of choice, stating he views her accomplishments with considerable respect. You can find a highlight from Waller on the subject and listen to the complete podcast below.

On why he wants to have Stratus on his show: “I’ve said it a few times, and I’m gonna make it happen, especially after her performance In Pittsburgh. Trish Stratus. I would love to have her on my show, I’ve always been a big fan of Trish and somehow now, even more. That performance against Becky, there was a few of us watching in the locker room, just looking at each other like, how is she doing this? She disappeared for however long, like over a decade I’m sure and comes back and is doing this, getting smashed in the cage and putting a knot in her head? I have a lot of respect for Trish and I’d love to have her on the show.”