Grayson Waller Reflects On UFC Fighters Influencing His Promo Style

Grayson Waller says he’s taken inspiration from the UFC roster in terms of developing his style on the microphone. The Smackdown star spoke with Submission Radio promoting Elimination Chamber and talked about how UFC fighters’ trash talk has factored into his own promo work.

“Extremely, you know, like you look at guys, I think the best and most marketable UFC fighters are wrestling fans,” Waller said (courtesy of Fightful). “If you look back in history, Ronda Rousey, Conor McGregor, Chael Sonnen, they were wrestling fans and they used parts of wrestling for their character. And that’s why they make so much money. You have a lot of people trying to do that now, but it’s not easy what we do, you know? A guy like Colby Covington is trying his best, but I don’t think he actually knows what we do and he’s trying his best.”

He continued, “But I took huge inspiration, even from like Muhammad Ali, Prince Nassim from boxing, just that confidence and swagger of ‘I don’t care who you are, lad, I’m going to walk in and show you who I am.’ So I’ve always taken a lot of inspiration from those guys, especially the way they carry themselves, but also like they weren’t afraid to say what they thought.”

Waller will be hosting his Grayson Waller Effect with guests Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber, which takes place on Saturday morning from Perth, Australia and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.