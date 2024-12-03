Grayson Waller is 1 – 0 at WrestleMania, and he says he’s looking to continue his undefeated streak next year. Waller has not yet lost at the big PPV, having won the WWE Tag Team Championships with Austin Theory at WrestleMania 40, and he spoke about his “streak” in a new interview with Going Ringside. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On his ‘undefeated streak’: “With WrestleMania coming up in Vegas, it’s going to be massive. Me and Theory are focused on the tag team championships. Whoever has them, we need to take them. I’m undefeated at WrestleMania. People forget about that. The Undertaker is not undefeated at WrestleMania, but I am. I’m looking to continue the streak.”

On if he can beat Undertaker’s Streak: “He lost. He lost multiple times at WrestleMania. I haven’t done that. The GOATs of WrestleMania don’t lose. People like me, people like Snooki, people like Nicholas. The undefeated champions of WrestleMania, that’s our show.”