Grayson Waller Says He Has Unfinished Business With Johnny Gargano

Grayson Waller and Johnny Gargano had some big moments in each other’s NXT careers, and Waller says he isn’t done with Gargano for good. Waller recently spoke on WWE Die Woche about his Unsactioned Match against Gargano at NXT NXT Stand & Deliver, noting that it bothered him a lot that he lost.

“That hurt, man,” he said (per Fightful). “That sucked. When you go into an Unsanctioned Match, those matches are not fun. I didn’t sleep that night, I didn’t sleep on the plane home. As [many] horrible things as I said about Johnny Gargano, that guy is legit. That guy is the man in a lot of ways. He made me pay for a lot of the things I said, and I can’t wait to make him regret those decisions day. I really hope that’s a match that happens on the main roster one day. I think me and Gargano have unfinished business. I think we need to do it in front of a bigger audience.”

The two are both on the main roster now, with Waller on Smackdown and Gargano on Raw.