Grayson Waller vs. Ari Sterling, Guru Raaj vs. Asher Hale Set for This Week’s WWE 205 Live

– WWE.com has announced the lineup for tomorrow night’s episode of 205 Live. Tomorrow’s show will feature Grayson Waller vs. Ari Sterling. Also, Guru Raaj faces Asher Hale. Here’s the full announcement:

Raaj to take on Hale, Sterling to battle Waller on 205 Live

The 205 Live Universe will be treated to a pair of first-time-ever matchups featuring a quartet of newcomers who have taken the brand by storm, as Ari Sterling is set for a battle against Grayson Waller, and Guru Raaj collides with Asher Hale.

Sterling has routinely showed off a jaw-dropping attack, often moonsaulting from the inside of the squared circle to wipe out his opponent at ringside. In fact, the aerialist is still undefeated in singles competition on 205 Live, a run that is highlighted by a wild seesaw victory over Hale.

It was likely only a matter of time before he crossed paths with Waller, an arrogant newcomer who also stormed out of the starting blocks on the purple brand. Waller, who claimed three consecutive wins upon arriving, will be looking to bounce back from his first defeat against Odyssey Jones, though Jones is about 200 pounds over the typical 205-pound weight limit and was facing Waller in an attempt to tune up for the NXT Breakout Tournament.

Raaj, who memorably went toe to toe with Finn Bálor at Superstar Spectacle in January, also makes his way to 205 Live where he’ll be opposed by Hale.

Hale enjoyed a hot start, racking up a pair of impressive wins on The Most Exciting Hour on Television, though he enters this bout on a four-match losing streak and will likely be desperate for a victory.

Don’t miss an amazing edition of 205 Live, streaming at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!